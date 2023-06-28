44-year-old star provides update on their current status in AEW

A long-absent AEW star has shed some light on her current role within the company, hinting at a potential on-screen return. The star in question is none other than Rebel.

Rebel is known for her appearances alongside Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on AEW programming. She primarily served as a manager before mysteriously disappearing when both Baker and Hayter turned babyface earlier this year.

Interestingly, Rebel originally joined AEW as part of the hair and makeup team in 2019 but eventually found herself thrust into the spotlight.

During a conversation with Taylor Wilde on the latest episode of Wilde On, Rebel revealed that she no longer works in the hair and makeup department. She expressed her acceptance of being solely an on-screen talent.

"After I left IMPACT, I was like, 'let's try again,' and I started doing hair and makeup and got thrown in front of the camera again. At this point, I have now said, 'God, I hear you.' I know now your will for me is this. I'm going to accept it and quit fighting it. I don't do the hair and makeup anymore. Just strictly on-camera talent. That's what I plan to keep doing. I've lost my passion for makeup and hair. I've had a ball at AEW. It's a lot of fun," Rebel said. [H/T - Fightful]

With Jamie Hayter currently sidelined, Rebel could potentially make a comeback alongside Britt Baker. The Doctor is gearing up for a crucial match against Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament this week on Dynamite.

Reason why Tony Khan pulled Rebel from AEW

Tony Khan reportedly made the decision to remove Rebel from TV due to her not fitting in with her previous partners. Rebel, who last competed in a dark match in August 2022, has been absent from programming, while Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter have been portrayed as a duo.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rebel's absence is attributed to her not fitting in with Baker and Hayter's current babyface alignment.

"Rebel is no longer being used. We were told that with Baker and Hayter as babyfaces now that it was felt she didn’t work as part of that act at this point in time.”

The last time Rebel was seen on TV was in February 2023, accompanying Jamie Hayter in her match against The Bunny.

