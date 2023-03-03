Tony Khan reportedly forced to pull AEW star from TV

It has been reported that AEW president Tony Khan had to pull one of his stars from TV due to them not fitting a certain image anymore.

The star in question is Rebel, who hasn't competed in the ring since wrestling a dark match on the August 21st, 2022 set of AEW Dark Tapings against Vickie Dreamboat.

Rebel has since been the third member of the ever-present trio in the AEW women's division alongside Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Jamie Hayter.

However, Rebel has notably been absent from TV in recent weeks, with Baker and Hayter being seen as a duo instead. According to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is due to Rebel being removed from TV as Baker and Hayter have turned babyface.

"Rebel is no longer being used. We were told that with Baker and Hayter as babyfaces now that it was felt she didn’t work as part of that act at this point in time.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Rebel was last seen by the live audience on the February 8th, 2023 edition of Dynamite, where she was in Jamie Hayter's corner for her match against The Bunny.

Rebel won't be by Jamie Hayter's side when she defends her AEW Women's Championship at Revolution

Given what has transpired in the women's division in recent months, perhaps Jamie Hayter might have found Rebel being at ringside more useful than ever due to the attitude change in Saraya and Toni Storm.

One person caught in the middle of the war between the "homegrown originals" and the "outsiders" is Ruby Soho, who has quietly put together a strong run in 2023 that has landed her in the AEW Women's Championship match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON



Jamie Hayter defends vs. both Saraya and Ruby Soho at Revolution.



#AEWDynamite It's official.Jamie Hayter defends vs. both Saraya and Ruby Soho at Revolution. It's official. Jamie Hayter defends vs. both Saraya and Ruby Soho at Revolution.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/aCIzXRaGO2

Jamie Hayter will defend her title against both Soho and Saraya in a three-way match, with both Britt Baker and Toni Storm most likely making their presence felt on the outside. The match will be Hayter's second defense of her title, with the first coming against Hikaru Shida at the "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite in December 2022.

Who will walk out of Revolution as the Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

