45-year-old AEW star experienced imposter syndrome during match against Sting

A 45-year-old AEW star has admitted to experiencing imposter syndrome during a match against Sting earlier this year. The talent in question is none other than The Butcher.

The Butcher shared the ring with The Icon on the March 22, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite. Looking back at it, he recalled the moment that left him star-struck.

It was a trios match where The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy, facing off against The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian. The Stinger's team managed to secure victory when he delivered a Scorpion Death Drop to Kip Sabian.

In an exclusive interview on the NotSam Wrestling YouTube Channel, the Butcher recalled a spot in their match where he was mocking Hall of Famer's signature Stinger Splash.

“In that match, I called a spot where I was mocking him…I mocked the Stinger Splash and stuff like that. And I was on the other side of the ring, looking at him… You see the arena, and it’s filled with people, and they’re reacting, and you’re like, ‘What am I doing? What am I doing right now? Where am I? Am I in the world? I’m about to hit him with the Stinger Splash," he said.

Furthermore, he disclosed the moment that triggered his imposter syndrome during the match against The Icon:

"I never put myself ever there, ever. And still, sometimes I have that imposter syndrome where I was just like. ‘This is so weird. I feel like I’m floating above myself,’ looking at the situation and thinking I’m watching Nitro,” Butcher noted. (H/T- Inside the Ropes)

Tony Khan considers Sting a huge asset to AEW

Tony Khan values the WCW veteran's contribution to AEW greatly. He recognizes that his upcoming retirement is a hot topic in wrestling.

In an interview, when asked about The Icon's retirement plans, the AEW President stated that he considers him to be a significant asset to the promotion and doesn't want to exploit his retirement match.

"It’s definitely something that will eventually be a major asset to the company, but in the meantime, he himself is a major asset to the company and I don’t want to try and leverage his retirement for short-term gain. Right now, the person we’re getting is so incredibly valuable to the company," Khan said.

The Icon joined All Elite Wrestling in December 2020 and has been part of many high-profile matches on television and pay-per-view.

