  46-year-old AEW star sends a message to Karrion Kross and Scarlett following their WWE departure

46-year-old AEW star sends a message to Karrion Kross and Scarlett following their WWE departure

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:30 GMT
Karrion Kross and Scarlett
Karrion Kross and Scarlett [Image via Scarlett's Instagram]

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were recently released from WWE. The two stars had a memorable run in the company, and their exit sparked a wave of criticism among the fans. However, despite the outrage, Scarlett and Kross expressed their gratitude to their fans. Following their departure, a 46-year-old AEW star also shared a message with the couple.

AEW star Rebel shared a message for the recently released WWE stars. Scarlett posted an emotional message for her fans and friends on her Instagram. She shared a picture with her husband along with a short note. The Smokeshow wrote that she had an incredible time working with WWE. The 34-year-old also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the fans for always being supportive of their performance.

Rebel left a heartwarming comment on this post. She wrote that any company would be happy to have stars like Scarlett and Karrion Kross on their roster. Expressing her love and support, the 46-year-old wrote the following:

"Any company wld be lucky to have you both."

Check out Rebel's comment below:

Rebel&#039;s comment on Scarlett&#039;s post [Image via Scarlett&#039;s Instagram]
Rebel's comment on Scarlett's post [Image via Scarlett's Instagram]

An update on Karrion Kross & Scarlett's move to a different company

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's departure from WWE puts a huge question mark on their future in professional wrestling. While many fans anticipate the duo’s debut in another promotion soon, a recent report suggests they may face challenges in securing a spot in the company.

Ad

As per Fightful Select, wrestling companies are unsure about Kross' status as of now. Many believe that it could be a work by the Stamford-based promotion. Therefore, there is some hesitation among the promotions in approaching The Doom Walker with a contract.

It remains to be seen where Kross and Scarlett will land following their bittersweet WWE exit. Many fans are rooting for the couple to join All Elite Wrestling down the line. Only time will tell if that will happen.

Edited by Arsh Das
