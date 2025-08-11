Update on Karrion Kross & Scarlett's move to a different company following WWE exit - Reports

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are now free agents after they confirmed their departure from WWE on Sunday, August 10th. They can now sign with a different promotion, and the latest reports have revealed their options.

Following months of speculation, Kross announced in an hour-long documentary on his YouTube channel that his WWE deal expired on Sunday. Scarlett would also confirm her exit from the company via a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The real-life couple has also opened their schedule for future bookings, cementing the reality of their contract situation. But which promotions are interested in their services?

According to Fightful Select, multiple wrestling companies are unsure of their status and couldn't figure out if it was a work on Karrion Kross and Scarlett's part. Some of the promotions mentioned were TNA Wrestling, AAA, Game Changer Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The report mentioned that TNA is open to bringing the couple back despite a bitter ending between parties in 2019. TNA has a partnership with WWE, while AAA is also under the TKO banner now. GCW has also collaborated with WWE on several occasions now, while MLW and NJPW have greatly reduced the number of their shows in the United States.

Karrion Kross reveals Bray Wyatt's idea about The Wyatt Sicks involving him

It's well documented that Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross were close, and they even worked together on creating a TV show pilot before they were rehired by WWE in 2022. Kross revealed in his documentary on YouTube that Wyatt wanted him and The Righteous to be part of The Wyatt Sicks storyline.

"Windham has had so many crazy ideas. The Righteous, Dutch and Vinny. Bray wanted to start with the six, but he wanted to expand. One of his ideas was to have me, Vinny, and Dutch as like an extension of the Wyatt faction. He had a totally different name for it and everything. We were going to be on another show," Kross said. [H/T Fightful]

Wyatt sadly passed away on August 24, 2023 due to a heart attack, with The Wyatt Sicks being led by his real-life brother Taylor, more famously known as Bo Dallas and now as Uncle Howdy.

