Bray Wyatt wanted ex-AEW stars as "extension" of his faction, reveals Karrion Kross after WWE exit

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE contracts have expired. The former two-time NXT Champion and his valet have been moved to the company's alumni section, and this has caused immense disappointment to thousands of fans.

The Herald of Doomsday has two stints in the Stamford-based company. He recently released a video on his YouTube channel where he gave many behind-the-scenes details. A few of them were shocking. Kross revealed that when the deceased Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in 2022, he had a different and far unhinged version of Wyatt Sicks in his mind.

The Eater of Worlds concept of the above faction involved Kross and former AEW stars, Vincent and Dutch. Vincent and Dutch are collectively known as The Righteous. They are former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Bateman.

"You know the Righteous? Dutch and Vinny? Bray wanted to start with the Sicks, but he wanted to expand, and one of his ideas was to have me, Vinny and Dutch as like, an extension of the Wyatt faction, he had a totally different name for it and everything. We were gonna be on another show, like Raw." said Kross. [H/T: Ringside News]

Karrion Kross says that he was fully committed to WWE

In the above-mentioned video on his YouTube channel, Karrion Kross said that he was fully committed to World Wrestling Entertainment. He even wanted to negotiate a new contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut in January 2025.

"I expressed my willingness to negotiate with WWE in early January. I didn’t… you know it’s preposterous to think that I’d want to go anywhere else. Nothing against anywhere else, but I’m fully committed, I’m here. There isn’t a world that exists where I haven’t made that entirely clear." he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Many believe that both, WWE and Karrion Kross, are working fans. Only time will tell if he has left or not.

