Sixth member of the Wyatt Sicks may have been confirmed on WWE SmackDown

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 10, 2025 02:17 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks returned to WWE after a five-month break in May 2025 [Image Credits: WWE
The Wyatt Sicks returned to WWE after a five-month break in May 2025 [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

The Wyatt Sicks’ Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis retained the WWE Tag Team Championship at the 2025 SummerSlam. The duo was helped by Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, and Uncle Howdy in the ladder match to win the bout. Interestingly, there is a chance that the eerie faction could soon get a sixth member in the form of Alexa Bliss.

Little Miss Bliss had strong ties with the late Bray Wyatt and has been linked with The Wyatt Sicks in numerous rumors. This week’s episode of SmackDown, however, showcased a glimpse of Lexi’s gear that could mean that she may be working for or may soon join Uncle Howdy. This was the presence of the number six on the back of the costume of Alexa Bliss’ doll, Lilly.

also-read-trending Trending

Right now, Little Miss Bliss is holding the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Charlotte Flair, which the duo won at SummerSlam after defeating Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. While the new champs have always maintained that they are not friends, their bond seems to be improving, especially after winning the titles.

Despite this, given the friction Flair and Lexi have, their union may break up in the future. Moreover, if Alexa Bliss is working for The Wyatt Sicks, she could turn on The Queen and team up with her former tag partner, Nikki Cross, to hold the Women’s Tag Team Championship. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The Wyatt Sicks could soon face The MFT

The entire tag team division of SmackDown is fighting to get a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship. All the teams, including Andrade and Rey Fenix, DIY, The Motor City Machine Guns, The Street Profits, and Fraxiom, failed to win the gold at SummerSlam. However, a new team has now emerged that has its eyes on the tag team titles.

Solo Sikoa wants to build The MFT into a top faction on the blue-branded show. While he already holds the United States Championship, he now wants Talla Tonga and JC Mateo to bring the WWE Tag Team Championship to the faction. This week’s episode of SmackDown saw the two defeat Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of the MCMG.

If Solo Sikoa’s men keep gaining momentum, The Wyatt Sicks will soon be face-to-face against The MFT. The last time Uncle Howdy’s crew was against another heel faction, Karrion Kross’ Final Testament, they ended up losing and going into a five-month hiatus. It will be interesting to see if the Wyatts will emerge as the better group this time or lose their momentum once again.

