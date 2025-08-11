4 Possible Main Events for WWE Clash in Paris 

By Ken
Published Aug 11, 2025 06:25 GMT
Logan Paul could be in the main event of WWE Clash in Paris [Credit: WWE.com]
Logan Paul could be in the main event of WWE Clash in Paris [Credit: WWE.com]

The WWE train doesn't stop running through town. SummerSlam just took place last weekend, and it was an exciting event to say the least. Since then, numerous shows have taken place with one main focus: Clash in Paris.

Ad

Clash in Paris is World Wrestling Entertainment's next massive Premium Live Event. The show will be taking place on Sunday, August 31, live from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

So far, only one match is fully confirmed for Clash in Paris, with another being decided based on a match from Monday Night RAW tonight. With that being said, there has been clear buildup on television for several other blockbuster matches likely being set up for France.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This article will take a look at various announced matches and bouts that are likely to be booked that could main event the France show. This includes stars potentially in action such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, IYO SKY, and other performers.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

#4. John Cena vs. Logan Paul will get a huge reaction

John Cena and Logan Paul on SmackDown [Credit: WWE.com]
John Cena and Logan Paul on SmackDown [Credit: WWE.com]

John Cena is no longer the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Face That Runs The Place turned babyface on the SmackDown before SummerSlam and then proceeded to lose his prized title to Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

Cena was notably then assaulted by a returning Brock Lesnar. Fans expected Cena and The Beast to battle it out at Clash in Paris, but instead, John will face Logan Paul. The two had issues on WWE SmackDown, and the match was confirmed during the show.

This could easily main event Clash in Paris. With the heat Logan Paul gets and the love John receives from fans, the crowd will probably be red hot. While no title will be on the line, the star power and fan reaction could influence this bout's spot on the card.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre could fight for the Undisputed WWE Title

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown [Credit: WWE.com]
Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown [Credit: WWE.com]

As noted, Cody Rhodes is now the Undisputed WWE Champion. He won the title at SummerSlam by defeating Cena, which is interesting because John was the same person who defeated Cody to win the gold back at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Now, Rhodes is seemingly feuding with Drew McIntyre. Not only were the two stars in the main event of WWE SmackDown together via a tag team match, but Drew brutalized Cody after the bell.

With everything that happened, they are clearly on the path towards a title match. If it happens at Clash in Paris, it might go on last. Cody is the biggest babyface in wrestling, and Drew is a main event star, so it would make sense.

Ad

#2. There is a potential Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

A Fatal Four-Way Match may also be brewing for WWE Clash in Paris. This bout could be for the World Heavyweight Championship, with Seth Rollins defending against three of the biggest names in wrestling.

These three names include Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight. All three men have issues with The Visionary and The Vision. Unfortunately, they also have issues with each other. That's prime setup for a Fatal Four-Way Match at the premium live event.

Ad

Given how absurdly popular all four WWE stars are, this potential match main eventing makes a lot of sense. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins regularly headline major shows, and Knight is popular enough to do the same.

#1. Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY could be an interesting choice

Ad

A major match is set to take place on Monday Night RAW tonight. IYO SKY will be challenging Naomi for the Women's World Championship. This comes after The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title at Evolution last month.

There is a chance that IYO wins the title. If she does, she will then be defending her prized championship against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. Stephanie earned the title shot through a Battle Royal at Evolution.

If this scenario sounds familiar, it should. IYO SKY is no stranger to disrupting major title matches. On the Road to WrestleMania, SKY shockingly defeated Rhea Ripley to win the world title, thus earning her place on the card for The Show of Shows. The same could happen on RAW tonight. From there, SKY and Vaquer could have a show-stealing headline bout at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Ken

Ken

Twitter icon

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications