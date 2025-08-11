4 Possible Main Events for WWE Clash in Paris 

The WWE train doesn't stop running through town. SummerSlam just took place last weekend, and it was an exciting event to say the least. Since then, numerous shows have taken place with one main focus: Clash in Paris.Clash in Paris is World Wrestling Entertainment's next massive Premium Live Event. The show will be taking place on Sunday, August 31, live from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.So far, only one match is fully confirmed for Clash in Paris, with another being decided based on a match from Monday Night RAW tonight. With that being said, there has been clear buildup on television for several other blockbuster matches likely being set up for France.This article will take a look at various announced matches and bouts that are likely to be booked that could main event the France show. This includes stars potentially in action such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, IYO SKY, and other performers.#4. John Cena vs. Logan Paul will get a huge reactionJohn Cena and Logan Paul on SmackDown [Credit: WWE.com]John Cena is no longer the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Face That Runs The Place turned babyface on the SmackDown before SummerSlam and then proceeded to lose his prized title to Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Cena was notably then assaulted by a returning Brock Lesnar. Fans expected Cena and The Beast to battle it out at Clash in Paris, but instead, John will face Logan Paul. The two had issues on WWE SmackDown, and the match was confirmed during the show.This could easily main event Clash in Paris. With the heat Logan Paul gets and the love John receives from fans, the crowd will probably be red hot. While no title will be on the line, the star power and fan reaction could influence this bout's spot on the card.#3. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre could fight for the Undisputed WWE TitleDrew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown [Credit: WWE.com]As noted, Cody Rhodes is now the Undisputed WWE Champion. He won the title at SummerSlam by defeating Cena, which is interesting because John was the same person who defeated Cody to win the gold back at WrestleMania 41.Now, Rhodes is seemingly feuding with Drew McIntyre. Not only were the two stars in the main event of WWE SmackDown together via a tag team match, but Drew brutalized Cody after the bell.With everything that happened, they are clearly on the path towards a title match. If it happens at Clash in Paris, it might go on last. Cody is the biggest babyface in wrestling, and Drew is a main event star, so it would make sense.#2. There is a potential Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight ChampionshipA Fatal Four-Way Match may also be brewing for WWE Clash in Paris. This bout could be for the World Heavyweight Championship, with Seth Rollins defending against three of the biggest names in wrestling.These three names include Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight. All three men have issues with The Visionary and The Vision. Unfortunately, they also have issues with each other. That's prime setup for a Fatal Four-Way Match at the premium live event.Given how absurdly popular all four WWE stars are, this potential match main eventing makes a lot of sense. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins regularly headline major shows, and Knight is popular enough to do the same.#1. Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY could be an interesting choiceA major match is set to take place on Monday Night RAW tonight. IYO SKY will be challenging Naomi for the Women's World Championship. This comes after The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title at Evolution last month.There is a chance that IYO wins the title. If she does, she will then be defending her prized championship against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. Stephanie earned the title shot through a Battle Royal at Evolution.If this scenario sounds familiar, it should. IYO SKY is no stranger to disrupting major title matches. On the Road to WrestleMania, SKY shockingly defeated Rhea Ripley to win the world title, thus earning her place on the card for The Show of Shows. The same could happen on RAW tonight. From there, SKY and Vaquer could have a show-stealing headline bout at Clash in Paris.