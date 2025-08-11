Did Karrion Kross leave WWE for good or is it part of a storyline?

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross has been the subject of an incredible amount of speculation these past few months, and chatter regarding his contract negotiations and polarising body of work has only increased the buzz around him this month.

Nevertheless, following news that his and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE contract officially expired on August 10, as well as his move to the alumni section on WWE's official website, the release of his incredible YouTube documentary film My WWE Contract Ends Today seemingly only made things clearer. Coupled with Kross and Scarlett's information about future bookings, the information dump over the past 24 hours confirmed that this entire scenario is not some big giant work to propel Kross to newer heights, but a legitimate end to his time with the company.

Not only is it way too elaborate, and frankly, way too creative, but it also doesn't add up even in the most exceptional case unless WWE looks at Karrion Kross as among a prospective 'Top Five' guy within the company. Unlike the recent Seth Rollins injury affair, keeping talent and staff in the dark about Kross's status as a WWE Superstar, if this scenario were to have been a work, would simply be way too damaging to WWE's perception, as held by employees, too.

Kevin Robert Kesar @realKILLERkross Hey… life is fighting, right? Now accepting bookings: [email protected] See you all again soon. ⏳

It is, therefore, a safe conclusion that Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have indeed departed WWE, although with the creativity they bring to the table, the prospect of a return, however little it may be, hopefully still remains, or could manifest itself somewhere down the line.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have received immense support these past few weeks

Regardless of how much of a strategic move it may be to keep doors open, Karrion Kros and Scarlett, via the YouTube documentary and their social media, have made it clear that they loved their time in WWE and would have only wanted more if it, unlike a lot of wrestlers who end up disparaging the company shortly after releases. Scarlett also appreciated the WWE locker room as the best one she has ever been in, as well as thanked fans for all their support throughout the years.

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13 My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week. To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd.

Fans continue to come out in droves in support of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, regardless of which company they sign with. They could hopefully not just ride this wave of momentum, but capitalise on it, justify it, and make a strong case for a return to the global juggernaut should that be their goal.

