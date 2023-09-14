46-year-old legend threatens to spank Saraya (fka Paige) till she starts crying

Current All Elite star has a response to the troll by the AEW women's world champion, Saraya (fka Paige), as she seemingly threatens her.

Saraya (fka Paige) is one of the most prominent names in women's wrestling today, as she solidified her career with perhaps her biggest victory at the Wembley Stadium in her home country at the All In event, where she captured the AEW women's world championship by overcoming three other women.

Meanwhile, she seems to be messing around once again with the Japanese wrestler Emi Sakura. Saraya tweeted a picture of a shirt with a crying Sakura printed on it with the following caption:

"Now I have my wonderful beautiful fans and then some dangerously ugly and obsessed “not fans” attention. Which shirt should I wear to the airport tomorrow?"

Nevertheless, Emi seems to have an answer for the former The Outcasts' member's antics, as she reacts to the tweet in her own way, as she promises to make a shirt out of AEW women's champ's face as well, while seemingly threatening her with a devil look on her face as well:

"I wish you’ve had a moment moving enough for me to make a shirt out of, When i bend you on knee & spank you till you’re crying and a good girl, maybe than, that crying face will be shirt worthy."

While it's unclear if this is turning into a serious beef between two women, it could very well be a part of the Kayfabe, and an onscreen feud between the two can be expected.

The first challenger for the AEW women's champion, Saraya (fka Paige), revealed

Saraya (fka Paige) had her moment at the All In event last month, and she is now at the top of the AEW women's champion. Meanwhile, she must be buckling up for her first major challenge, which is coming her way next week on "Dynamite Grandslam" in the form of her friend and partner in The Outcasts, Toni Storm.

Storm won the four-way women's match on the most recent episode of Dynamite and confirmed her shot at the women's title once again. Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether Toni manages to capture the AEW women's world title once again or Saryaya continues her reign.