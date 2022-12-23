On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, Rick Ross returned as a special guest in the Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland segment. Ross recently discussed Tony Khan and his plans for the promotion.

The Hip Hop star served as a mediator between the former tag team partners. Swerve and Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) attacked The Limitless One with a cinder block and chairs. By supporting Swerve, Ross declared his allegiance ending the segment.

On the latest episode of The Busted Open podcast, Ross was asked when he could return to the show and whether he would give AEW any more gifts. The 46-year-old claimed that he likes Tony Khan and wants to come back for the wrestling fans:

"It’s a good chance that AEW will get more gifts. I like Tony Khan, Tony Khan is a cool motherf***er. I feel the energy. One time for all the real wrestling fans. One time for all the true fans that stood out in the cold to make it inside the arena. The ones who wear their plastic masks. The ones who drag their belts on the cement as they walk into the arena. I love you guys. We are number one in anything other than accusations. FALSE ACCUSATIONS!" Ross said. [H/T Fightful]

Former WWE Superstar made his AEW Dynamite debut

Former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux shocked the wrestling world by making his debut and brutally attacking Keith Lee. Parker had previously been on Rampage and AEW Dark, but this was his first time on Dynamite.

On Dynamite, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were going to face off. Strickland warned Lee to pay attention to his surroundings and to keep an eye on his back. As soon as he finished speaking, Parker Boudreaux assaulted The Limitless One.

This was followed by a brutal beatdown as Strickland also brought another mystery partner to take out Lee. The trio took out The Limitless One and stood tall. It remains to be seen how their rivalry will play out in the upcoming months.

