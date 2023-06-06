46 year-old star teases potential plans for The Elite against popular WWE faction

46-year-old star and former NXT Tag Team Champion Boddy Fish recently discussed potential plans for a feud between popular WWE faction The Undisputed ERA and AEW's The Elite.

After a four-year stint in NXT, Fish made his AEW debut in October 2021, reuniting with his former teammate Adam Cole. However, in August 2022, Fish's contract expired, and both parties agreed to go their separate ways.

AEW has continuously expanded its roster since 2019, bringing in stars such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Adam Cole. Their most recent addition is Roderick Strong. However, due to Bobby Fish's departure from the promotion, fans have yet to witness the complete reunion of all members of the Undisputed Era in AEW.

During an interview on Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Fish expressed his excitement about the possibility of an Undisputed ERA reunion and a potential feud with The Elite.

“Yeah the plans were always something between the group of us, some version of Adam, me, Kyle, Roddy if he ever became available and then there was Matt and Nick who we already knew we had such chemistry with, and Kenny. And Kenny and Adam are great foils for each other and like there was just, you know, the things that made sense."

He revealed that there were always discussions within the group about the potential of reuniting in AEW:

"They made sense and I think everybody even without talking about it knew kind of where we were headed," Fish stated. "Tony books the show and I’m sure he had that long term as well. I believe he did, I can’t speak for the man," Fish said. [H/T - Fightful]

Fans have eagerly awaited a showdown between The Undisputed Era and The Elite. Despite Bobby Fish's current involvement in the independent circuit, his recent comments have sparked renewed fan speculation and excitement.

Former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish denies convincing former teammates to leave AEW

Bobby Fish has denied allegations of trying to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to leave AEW and reunite their faction in WWE.

Reports suggested that after leaving AEW and with Triple H assuming control of WWE's creative direction, Fish was interested in returning to WWE and having Cole and O'Reilly join him.

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Fish denied these claims, stating there is no truth to those rumors.

"[Dave] Meltzer's people at one point released some leak about me when I left AEW trying to get Kyle [O'Reilly] and Adam [Cole] to come to WWE, and that is accepted at this point as like gospel, and there's no truth to it whatsoever,” Fish said.

Currently, Cole and O'Reilly remain signed to AEW, and the speculated reunion of the Undisputed Era in WWE did not come to fruition.

