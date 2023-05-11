"There's no truth to it whatsoever" - Former AEW star shuts down accusations of luring Adam Cole back to WWE

A former AEW star has denied trying to coerce his long-time stablemates to leave Tony Khan's promotion in order to reform their faction in WWE. When Bobby Fish exited the Jacksonville promotion, reports surfaced that he attempted to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to walk out with him.

Undisputed Era is undeniably one of the most popular acts in NXT history. At one stage, every member of the group held a championship on the brand. However, the faction was never called up to the main roster.

So when Triple H took charge of WWE's creative last year and Bobby Fish's time in Jacksonville had come to an end, reports surfaced that Fish was angling for a return to the Stamford-based promotion and wanted Cole and O'Reilly to join him. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Fish soundly denied these claims:

"[Dave] Meltzer's people at one point released some leak about me when I left AEW trying to get Kyle [O'Reilly] and Adam [Cole] to come to WWE, and that is accepted at this point as like gospel, and there's no truth to it whatsoever.” [H/T: Wrestling News]

tom @thomas_732 RIP Undisputed Era

2017 - 2021

NXT's greatest stable is no more. RIP Undisputed Era2017 - 2021NXT's greatest stable is no more. https://t.co/y87aBgxn1r

Ultimately, nothing came of these reports, and Cole and O'Reilly are still contracted to AEW.

Another Undisputed Era member recently joined AEW

All four original members of Undisputed Era have now made their AEW debuts. Roderick Strong's surprise appearance on an episode of Dynamite received a positive reception from the live crowd and fans around the world.

Bobby Fish recently commented on Strong's debut:

"I will just say this, I'm just happy to see my boys at work. These are and have always been legitimate, close friends of mine. I think that's why the Undisputed Era worked the way that it did in NXT because there was no fabrication to it."

It does not seem like there will be a full reunion of the stable in the near future, as Kyle O'Reilly is out of action for the time being, and Fish continues to apply his trade on the independent circuit.

Poll : 0 votes