46-year-old star opens up on fan-favorite stable never getting a chance to join WWE's main roster

WWE is often dubbed the 'Big Leagues' as no other promotion has come close to the scale and reach of the company over the past two decades. Recently, former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish opened up on the Undisputed Era, never getting a chance to join the main roster.

In 2017, NXT was the hottest brand in the world and often outperformed stars on the main roster under Vince McMahon's regime. However, the old regime had certain standards and approaches on which wrestlers would go on to become stars in the company.

However, this rule did not apply to the developmental brand and wrestlers shinned under Triple H's regime. Speaking exclusively to PWMania, Bobby Fish opened up about the time the stable did not get a chance to join WWE's main roster.

"I’m just disappointed that there was more gas left in the tank for us [The Undisputed Era] and it doesn’t really matter where that would have been, whether it be RAW or Smackdown or continued to be NXT or anywhere else. There was gas left in that tank, and there’s still gas left in that tank," said Fish. [H/T - PWMania]

The former AEW star continued:

"Anything I do now independently it’s what people talk about, the Undisputed Era stuff, reDRagon, how’s Adam [Cole], Kyle [O'Reilly], Roddy [Roderick Strong]? And like I said before, it worked and it resonates with people. I think it will always hold a place for fans, because it was real, it was not something that was manufactured." [H/T - PWMania]

It would have been interesting to see the Undisputed Era work on the main roster and clash with several major names on both brands.

The Undisputed Era worked on WWE's main roster for Survivor Series 2019

In 2019, the Undisputed Era was the hottest faction in the world of professional wrestling as they fulfilled their prophecy and every member of the stable was draped in gold.

By the end of 2019, the stable got a chance to work on the main roster, and Triple H and the NXT locker room invaded the main roster for brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series.

The Undisputed Era made a statement at the premium live event as Roderick Strong won a Triple Threat match against United States Champion AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Meanwhile, Adam Cole successfully defended the WWE NXT Championship on two occasions against Daniel Bryan and Pete Dunne on the main roster. It would be interesting to see if any members of the stable return to the company.

What are your thoughts on the Undisputed Era? Sound off in the comment section below.

