48-year-old star rules out a possible match in AEW

A popular figure has discussed whether he would soon make an in-ring debut in wrestling. He has previously appeared on AEW and is associated with a top faction. This would be multi-time Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross.

Da Boss appeared on the promotion back in 2022, teaming up with the Mogul Affiliates, which was what the Swerve Strickland-led faction was known as at the time. He made several appearances on Dynamite as the manager of the faction.

Rick Ross recently appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. The host asked the rapper if he wanted to get in the ring someday, but the 48-year-old immediately turned this down, as he knew his limitations.

"I’ma keep it real, I do a lot of things but I don’t think I can do it (wrestle). Nah. Nah man. I couldn’t do it (he laughed)," he said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

This rules out any possibility of him making an AEW in-ring debut sometime. He may still return to team up with Swerve Strickland in a non-wrestling role.

Swerve Strickland hopes to see Rick Ross in AEW again

Last month, Swerve Strickland brought up Rick Ross as someone he would love to see back in AEW sometime in the future.

In his interview on The State of Florida Sports Podcast with Tim Walters, the Mogul Embassy leader talked about working with the popular rapper and how it was a great experience. He wished to run it back with him, as the two of them worked well together in the past.

"Rick Ross is one of the most comedic timing professionals out there in the business. I would love to get him more integrated into AEW, even crossing over and doing stuff outside of it with his drink and on stage. There is more of that to come, hopefully, but we’re going to push for it and make it happen. The introduction, it was like I felt like I had known this man for years. It’s still a great relationship," Swerve Strickland said.

With the Mogul Embassy still being on the top of their game now and Swerve looking to become a world champion, this could be an opportune time for Rick Ross to make a cameo again and manage the group.

