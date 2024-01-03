Swerve Strickland wants popular name to return to AEW

Swerve Strickland recently brought up a popular name whom he would like to see make a comeback to AEW after they worked together in the past. The name in question is the American rapper Rick Ross.

Ross previously appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion as an ally of the Mogul Affiliates, which Strickland led at the time. This was back in late 2022. Now, the former WWE Superstar leads the faction known as the Mogul Embassy and is one of the hottest names in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, while appearing on The State of Florida Sports Podcast with Tim Walters, Swerve Strickland was asked how this cameo came to fruition. Swerve revealed that his agent had some connections in the hip-hop industry, and they were able to get Rick Ross to come to AEW.

"That was a connection from my agent, shoutout to Albert, he’s been doing amazing work. He has some of the greatest connections you could ask for in the hip hop realm... One of the best clients he works with is Rick Ross. I was like, ‘Is that possible?’ I didn’t think it was possible to happen, but he made it happen," Swerve Strickland said. [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

Strickland then talked about working with the rapper and how he enjoyed every moment of it. He loved how Ross integrated himself with the Jacksonville-based promotion and hoped that somewhere along the road if the chance came, they would push for his return.

"Rick Ross is one of the most comedic timing professionals out there in the business. I would love to get him more integrated into AEW, even crossing over and doing stuff outside of it with his drink and on stage. There is more of that to come, hopefully, but we’re going to push for it and make it happen. The introduction, it was like I felt like I had known this man for years. It’s still a great relationship," Swerve Strickland said. [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

WWE Hall of Famer said Swerve Strickland is the breakout star of 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently claimed that Swerve Strickland was the breakout star of 2023.

While appearing on Premiere Live TV recently, Henry went into detail about what changed with Swerve from his time with WWE in the past to now, where he was one of the biggest stars in AEW.

Mark Henry talked not only about Swerve's physique improving, but he also mentioned that the latter played the part very well. The World's Strongest Man added that Strickland put in the work to make it all believable. He was able to take who he was and elevate it to the next level.

“He is definitely the breakout wrestler of ‘23. But you gotta look at this too, is he the same guy that he was at WWE? At NXT? He’s not the same guy. He grew up. He’s 20 pounds heavier. He looks more the part. Also, he didn’t do a lot of the hardcore and tough character building, the face that you do, ‘Hey, man, be careful. That dude ain’t right. He’s willing to put himself through pain in order for you to have pain.’ He wasn’t that guy. So he’s the same man, but just elevated," Mark Henry said. [H/T Fightful]

Swerve Strickland is arguably one of the most over stars in AEW today, and he has just made it known that he was coming after the AEW World Championship. Will he finally have the chance to have the title around his waist? Only time will tell.

Who would you want to see Swerve Strickland feud with this year? Let us know in the comments section below.