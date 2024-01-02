Mark Henry says top AEW talent is the breakout star of 2023

AEW boasts one of the most stacked wrestling rosters on the planet right now. According to the World's Strongest Man and former world champion Mark Henry, one of them is undoubtedly the breakout star of 2023.

Swerve Strickland has caught the eye of the entire wrestling world courtesy of his stellar performances throughout 2023. In Mark Henry's estimation, the former Killshot has evolved and upped his game remarkably.

During his interview on Premier Live TV, Henry praised Strickland's development since arriving in AEW:

“He is definitely the breakout wrestler of ‘23. But you gotta look at this too, is he the same guy that he was at WWE? At NXT? He’s not the same guy. He grew up. He’s 20 pounds heavier. He looks more the part. Also, he didn’t do a lot of the hardcore and tough character building, the face that you do, ‘Hey, man, be careful. That dude ain’t right. He’s willing to put himself through pain in order for you to have pain.’ He wasn’t that guy. So he’s the same man, but just elevated," Henry said. [H/T Fightful]

The former NXT North American Champion is riding a wave of unstoppable momentum. He defeated former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page in two pay-per-views back-to-back. Their second match in Full Gear 2023 - a gruesome Texas Death Match - shot Swerve into superstardom.

Strickland also had a remarkable showing in the Continental Classic, reaching the finals of the Gold League before losing to Jon Moxley in a triple-threat match also involving Jay White. At World's End, Swerve defeated Dustin Rhodes after viciously attacking his ankle before the match began.

Samoa Joe called out potential challengers for the AEW World Championship

While Swerve Strickland has made it clear that he has plans to become the first black world champion of the promotion, the new champion, Samoa Joe, did not wait to call out future contenders for his title.

After defeating MJF at World's End for the AEW World Championship, Samoa Joe named both Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland as opponents he will handily defeat in the press scrum after the pay-per-view.

"I'll whip Hangman Adam Page's a** any day of the damn week. Swerve can get it, sure. Hey, who is your favorite? Go ahead, shout out their name, and I'll whip their a**. Like, you'll think this is going to be like, 'I want this guy, I want that guy.' I'll take them all." [From 52:21 - 52:33]

It is only a matter of time before Strickland and Joe cross paths, and they will very likely compete for the top belt in the promotion.

