Samoa Joe eyes two top AEW stars as potential world title challengers: "I'll whip their a**"

AEW has a new world champion, and he is one talent that can intimidate even the best of them! During the Worlds End media scrum, Samoa Joe sent out a warning to his potential challengers, specifically naming Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page.

The Samoan Submission Machine defeated MJF clean in the main event of Worlds End and has begun a world title run that many fans have been waiting for ages.

Samoa Joe appeared during the post-show media scrum and, like a genuine champion who wouldn't back down from any challenge, declared he would decimate anyone who stepped up to him inside the ring.

Swerve Strickland has emerged as one of the top contenders for the world title, and several fans hope to see him in the championship picture in 2024. Swerve's arch-rival, Hangman Page, is always in contention for a title opportunity as he is a former world champion and a popular name on the roster.

Samoa Joe, however, doesn't care who he faces, as anyone who wrestles him will get beaten. Here's what the newly crowned champ had to say:

"I'll whip Hangman Adam Page's a** any day of the damn week. Swerve can get it, sure. Hey, who is your favorite? Go ahead, shout out their name, and I'll whip their a**. Like, you'll think this is going to be like, 'I want this guy, I want that guy.' I'll take them all." [From 52:21 - 52:33]

Everybody starts fights around here, but nobody ever starts fights with me: Samoa Joe

AEW has dealt with multiple instances of talents getting into backstage fights, and even though they've put out impressive shows all year, backstage stories have somewhat impacted their on-screen presentation.

Joe previously addressed the controversies that plagued AEW and once again referenced the frequency of backstage altercations by claiming that no one picks fights with him.

Joe was aware of the number of "loudmouths" in AEW and advised them to keep their comments to Twitter and get ready to lose if they wished to challenge him for the AEW World Championship.

Samoa added:

"A lot of loudmouths, a lot of dudes talking a lot of stuff, you know. Hey, you'll do that stuff on Twitter. Come bring that sh** to my face and see what happens. That's the funny part. Everybody starts fights around here, but nobody ever starts fights with me." [From 52:34 - 52:45]

AEW will surely have high hopes for Samoa Joe's world title reign in 2024, and in case you're wondering who he could face next, you can check out the latest update right here.

