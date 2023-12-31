Was MJF supposed to lose at AEW Worlds End? Update on the original main event plans and Samoa Joe's next opponent - Reports

AEW held their Worlds End Pay-Per-View last night, which saw some incredible matchups and surprising reveals. However, another shocker was the result of the main event. MJF's historic AEW World Title reign finally came to an end. According to recent reports, Max was always supposed to lose his title in the main event.

Last night at the Worlds End PPV, Maxwell Jacob Friedman's record-setting World Title reign came to a shocking end at the hands of Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine had an answer for everything Max threw at him during their bout and made him tap out to win the World Title.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Samoa Joe was always in line to win the title from MJF at Worlds End and provided an update on Joe's next potential challenger:

"Even before Max [MJF] got hurt, Joe was always going to win the title on this show. So in that sense, the title did not change hands because he's hurt. It was always the plan. As far as what happens next, my gut is they're probably going to go towards [Samoa] Joe and Swerve [Strickland]."

Samoa Joe speaks on the backstage controversies in AEW

The new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently commented on the backstage issues within the company.

Speaking on the Worlds End media scrum, Joe spoke about his goals as the World Champion while addressing the backstage controversies in the promotion.

"You know honestly, the precedent is quite simple. It's what we do in the ring is the focus of what we put out in front of the fans. I think that you know, our in-ring time, what our athletes are able to accomplish inside the squared circle, it's gonna become more of the focus, especially under my reign."

