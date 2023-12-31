54-year-old WWE legend seemingly gets injured on his return; AEW medical team looked concerned

A 54-year-old WWE legend was injured by Swerve Strickland at AEW Worlds End. The name in question is none other than Cody Rhodes' brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Before the match could even start, Strickland went after the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. He targeted his ankle and seemingly injured it. Rhodes was not able to continue, prompting the AEW medical team to arrive at ringside.

They advised The Natural to leave the bout, but he refused and asked the referee to ring the bell and start the match. Swerve Strickland immediately went after Rhodes' ankle and appeared to make fun of him and Keith Lee as the action continued.

Expand Tweet

Strickland then hoisted Dustin Rhodes on the top rope for a superplex but was thrown down and hit with a cross body. The legend started gaining momentum, only for the Mogul Embassy member to target the ankle again.

Rhodes eventually hit a powerslam and scored a near fall as Prince Nana looked on in astonishment. Nana then decided to interfere in the action and started to argue with the referee. The Natural took advantage of the opening and hit Strickland in the groin area as the official was distracted.

Strickland, however, could not be kept down for long and had seen enough before he hit the former WWE Superstar with two massive kicks and a Swerve Stomp to secure the win.

What are your thoughts on the match? Tell us in the comments section below.