49-year-old legend returns on AEW Collision after over 2 months; has a big injury scare

A popular Japanese wrestling star made his in-ring return on AEW Collision after more than two months for a title match. The veteran had an injury scare during his match as well.

The 49-year-old legend, Tomohiro Ishii, was absent from AEW TV as he was back in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He last competed in All Elite Wrestling on November 27 at Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite, where the veteran unsuccessfully challenged Chris Jericho for his ROH World Championship. On the latest episode of Collision: Maximum Carnage, Ishii made his in-ring return. The legend was set for a major title match as he challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship.

In the middle of the bout, officials also checked Ishii due to an injury scare. The match continued and ended with Okada pulling a swerve by distracting the referee and hitting a low blow to Ishii before The Rainmaker for the win.

After the match, the officials checked on Tomohiro Ishii again as the injury scare continued. However, the injury has not been confirmed yet. Moreover, Kazuchika Okada successfully defended the Continental Title for the first time since winning the Continental Classic 2024.

As for Ishii, he made his AEW return after multiple great matches in NJPW over the past two months, and only time will tell what's next for him.

