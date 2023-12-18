49-year-old WWE legend reveals scrapped plans to form faction with Bray Wyatt

An AEW star recently talked about WWE's scrapped plans to form a faction with himself and the late Bray Wyatt. The star in question is Matt Hardy.

After Hardy suffered a beatdown at the hands of Randy Orton, Vince McMahon wanted him to team up with his brother, Jeff Hardy, and have the two join Wyatt. At the time, his contract was about to expire, and the Stamford-based promotion was eager to renew his deal.

While speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star addressed the angle that was pitched to him, which would have brought himself, Jeff Hardy, and Bray Wyatt together as a trio:

"They said, 'If you do come back, we've got Windham doing this Firefly Fun House where he's a comical character, and then he turns to The Fiend. What if we did something where we put you with him, with your Broken gimmick, and with Jeff, we can have him do Willow the Wisp, and you guys can be a little faction,'" said Matt Hardy.

The 49-year-old star also discussed how the Stamford-based promotion pitched attractive storylines for the future so that he would re-sign.

"And that was very appealing," Hardy continued. "But it's just one of those things where it was like, 'We're only gonna go that direction if you re-sign.' And it kinda got to the point where [I] thought they were using this as a hook, and I knew how Vince sees me already ... so I decided to try something else and join AEW," he added. [H/T - WrestlingINC]

Eventually, Hardy made his AEW debut in 2020 and cut his ties with WWE.

Braun Strowman talks about returning to the ring for Bray Wyatt

The Wyatt Family was one of the most dominant factions in the promotion. The stablemates of Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper still remember them and their legacy.

While speaking with India Today's Alan Jose John, Strowman revealed that he wants to return to the squared circle to represent his fallen brother, Bray Wyatt.

"I'm so blessed that he saw something in me and believed in me if something happened to him and step up into that role to be the godfather of his son. So I'm not only coming back to represent myself, I'm coming back to represent my fallen brother," said Strowman.

The latter has been absent from the company since May, and fans have been wondering when the Monster among Men will make his return.

