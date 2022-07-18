"Entirely carried that match" - 5-time champion claims that he aspires to be a legend like Sting, impressed by three former WWE Superstars

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Shingo Takagi recently heaped praise on AEW star and former WWE Superstar Sting.

The two men successfully teamed up with each other at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, along with Darby Allin, in a six-man tag team match against The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo.

During a recent interview with njpw1972, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he has been impressed by the likes of Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, and Claudio Castagnoli from AEW.

Additionally, Takagi also admitted that he wants to follow in Sting's footsteps going forward.

"Well, I think the guys that I have wrestled before, or had near misses with. So Bryan [Danielson], [Samoa] Joe, Claudio [Castagnoli], PAC. But then Sting… Sting just entirely carried that match we had [laughs]. From the entrance on, it was all Sting. That’s a legend for you. He was a real model for me going forward, that’s the kind of wrestler I need to be," said Takagi.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Paul Wight recently praised Sting for his current run

Paul Wight (f.k.a. Big Show) and Sting have previously shared the ring in WCW and WWE.

The two are also colleagues in AEW, and the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion believes the 63-year-old is enjoying one of the best runs of his career at the moment.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wight noted that The Icon "hasn't missed a step" in AEW.

"I mean, Sting, he's just doing amazing. I mean he hasn't missed a step, I mean he looks amazing. He does a lot of stuff now that I'm kinda like 'Hey man, you sure you wanna be doing that? You know, that was like 25 feet in the air you just dropped off, big Stinger Splash' but he's feeling great, he's enjoying it," Wight said.

As it stands, Sting and Darby Allin have engaged themselves in a feud with the House of Black. The Icon and Malakai Black even teased a match against one another on a recent episode of Rampage.

