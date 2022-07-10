"He hasn't missed a step" - WWE legend comments on Sting's AEW run, praises The Icon for his longevity (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight (f.k.a. Big Show) heaped praise on Sting's current AEW run, especially his longevity.

The 63-year-old has been defying his age during his AEW career while participating in high-profile matches and pulling off death-defying stunts. Last month at Forbidden Door, he made a dramatic entrance when he executed a sneak attack on his opponents, The Young Bucks, El Phantasmo and Hikuleo, by leaping from the top of the entrance ramp.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Wight lauded the 63-year-old's conditioning, indicating that he's still got it.

"But, it's just that creative, passionate environment and then you got the leadership I mean, Sting, he's just doing amazing. I mean he hasn't missed a step, I mean he looks amazing. He does a lot of stuff now that I'm kinda like 'Hey man, you sure you wanna be doing that? You know, that was like 25 feet in the air you just dropped off, big Stinger Splash' but he's feeling great, he's enjoying it. And you've got a lot of... a lot of veterans that have... that are really helping out now and it's a really positive environment," Wight said. [7:28 - 7:57]

The current Dark: Elevation commentator is no stranger to The Icon as they were colleagues in WCW from 1995 (as The Giant) until Wight's departure in 1999. At one point, they were also WCW World Tag Team Champions.

WWE legend Booker T gave his assessment on Sting's current AEW run

Paul Wight wasn't the only one to praise The Icon's longevity in the business. Another former WCW colleague and WWE legend, Booker T, previously shared his thoughts on Stinger's AEW career by comparing it to his prime in 1990s.

However, the former WWE star added that Sting's current gig has got to be "hard on the old body" as he pulls off death-defying stunts.

"I'm not gonna hate on Sting out there, living his dream in that ring. I mean that's WCW man, it's like WCW Saturday Night for Sting right now. He's probably have [sic] his best time out there doing that man. But I tell you, it's gotta be hard, it's gotta be hard on the old body, for someone like Sting, especially jumping off stuff like that," Booker stated.

The Icon's AEW career has generated positive reactions from his former colleagues and other wrestling personalities. However, it will be interesting to see for how long Stinger will be able to keep up, especially at 63 years of age.

