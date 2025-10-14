5-time WWE champion reveals issues with title run in AEW

A former 5-time Champion in WWE opened up on the problem with his World title run in AEW. The star also hopes to amend that shortcoming in the future.The 5-time WWE Champion, Samoa Joe was unsatisfied with his title run in AEW. Joe was a 3-time NXT Champion and 2-time US Champion during his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022 and went on to become the World Champion in the promotion in December 2023 by beating MJF.However, The Samoan Submission Machine lost the AEW World title in less than four months. During his recent appearance on STL Sports Central, Joe was asked whether his World title run in All Elite Wrestling &quot;left a lot to be desired.&quot; Joe responded by agreeing to the notion and also said that while it was not what he hoped for, he would change that in the future:&quot;Oh, you'd be absolutely correct. Anytime that you are not the possessor of the AEW World Championship, you should be taking it personally. So yes, 100% correct, it was not what we would hope it would be, but like all things in the future, this too can be amended,&quot; Joe admitted. [H/T WrestleTalk]The Samoan Submission Machine is still one of the top stars in AEW despite losing the World title too soon last year. He is currently the World Trios Champion along with The Opps.Former WWE star is set for an AEW World Championship matchWhile the former WWE star, Samoa Joe seems unsatisfied with his last run as the AEW World Champion, he has an opportunity to win it again. On Dynamite two weeks ago, Joe had a little altercation with the current World Champion, Hangman Adam Page. The confrontation led to the World title match being announced between Hangman and Joe for WrestleDream 2025.It will be interesting to see if Samoa Joe manages to capture the AEW World title second time in his tenure this Saturday.