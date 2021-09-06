"We're two different generations of a wrestler" - 5-time WWE Champion wants to face Sting in AEW

CM Punk recently stated that he is hopeful of facing Sting somewhere down the road.

Speaking at the media scrum following the AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk explained that he never thought of sharing the ring with Sting, given that they have both been in different companies over the years. The Straight Edge Superstar added that facing the WCW Icon is now on his bucket list:

"Without having a bucket list, It'd be hard for me to write things down on the bucket list because I've done so many cool things. But that's one of them. That's a bucket list thing. It's an item that I never thought I would write, you know, because your brain doesn't go there, we're never in the same company at the same time. We're two different generations of a wrestler, and you never thought it was possible, and now it's just like it is. That's kind of how I feel about the entire groundswell of AEW as a whole, you know, like, you got me, Darby, and Sting in the same ring. It's legitimately three different generations, you know, and the knowledge of wealth he (Sting) brings, yeah, it's a bucket list item now. I think for sure down the line we're probably gonna tag, you know what I mean like that feels like there's something there," CM Punk said.

During the build-up to his first match against Darby Allin, Sting confronted CM Punk multiple times. Although the WCW legend never teased a match with him, it's possible that we may see two different generational superstars collide in the same ring.

The match may not sound exciting on paper, but both men have shown incredible durability in the ring since their return, especially Sting. As Punk mentioned in his quote, they could end up tagging together or The Icon could straight up face the Straight Edge Superstar in a 1-on-1 match.

Will Sting step up to avenge Darby Allin's loss at AEW All Out?

CM Punk shakes hands with Darby and Sting after the match. #AEW #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/y3jGW17lRp — Max (@MaxFallis) September 6, 2021

During the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Darby Allin in his first match back since 2014. The aftermath saw Sting coming out to the ring to shake hands with CM Punk.

It is unknown if the company is keen to kickstart chapter two between Darby Allin and CM Punk. However, based on Sting's recent moves, AEW could turn things around by having Sting initiating a buzzworthy storyline with CM Punk ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view.

