"I'm trying to create my wrestling paradise" - 5-time WWE champion explains why he desperately wants to work with Jon Moxley 

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, has explained why he is so eager to work with another former WWE Champion in Jon Moxley in AEW.

Danielson and Moxley's relationship has been a strange one as of late. The "American Dragon" approached Moxley on the February 2 edition of AEW Dynamite with the idea that they should team up together rather than face each other.

Two weeks later, on the February 16 edition of Dynamite, Moxley gave Danielson a rather ambiguous answer. He stated that while he wasn't saying yes or no, Mox needs to bleed with somebody before he can stand side by side with them.

But what is it about Jon Moxley that Bryan Danielson finds so appealing? Speaking with Moxley's wife Renee Paquette on the "Throwing Down w/Renee and Miesha" podcast, Danielson explained that as different as he and Moxley are stylistically, they are similar in other areas.

“These kids today, these kids need to learn how to properly wrestle. That’s my deal right, and I also think... look AEW’s great, it’s not perfect, in the way that I would like it to be, and I’m sure in the way that Jon would like it to be. Like, there’s a little too much fooling around, you know you’ve got all that type of stuff and Jon and I, we don’t wrestle the same style but we wrestle with the same sort of seriousness. So that’s what I think we bring to the table and teaching that to the younger generation,” Danielson said. [1:35-2:20]

Danielson also mentioned that with Moxley by his side, he could finally create his version of what he calls "wrestling paradise" in AEW.

"I think AEW has done a really great job, so much so that I was very happy where I worked before and still chose to go to AEW and I think that speaks a lot for the product that they had been producing already. I mean these are like minor quivels, but I’m trying to create my wrestling paradise," Danielson added. [4:05-4:36]

Danielson thinks both he and Moxley have violent wrestling styles

Whatever happens between Moxley and Danielson, it is sure to be extremely physical and for some, rather difficult to watch, given how violent both men can be at times. Comparing his and Moxley's violent wrestling styles, Danielson said:

I like to think of Jon Moxley is more of like a brutalist style of violence, where I am more like the poet laureate of violence. My violence is very eloquent. [2:57-3:16]

Violence played a part in Danielson's recent match against Lee Moriarty, where the "American Dragon" wanted a young star to step up and showcase what kind of violent streak they had. It's safe to say that the match the two men had was a treat to watch for fans all over the world.

