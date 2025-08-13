5-time WWE champion open to joining The Hurt Syndicate after MJF gets kicked out of the stable in AEW

A former WWE star revealed that he is willing to join The Hurt Syndicate days after MJF is officially out of the faction. On last week's Dynamite, MVP gave Maxwell a thumbs down. He was kicked out due to a lack of team spirit. Their former associate from the time together in Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander, talked about the possibility of joining the faction.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was released from his WWE contract in February. Rumors of him joining the Hurt Syndicate started going around when he became a free agent in May. However, he signed with TNA in June, and therefore, he may not become All Elite for the time being.

While speaking on MuscleManMalcolm, Cedric Alexander said that he is currently proving his worth, but may reunite with The Hurt Syndicate down the road.

“It’s a really tiny thing. It would be so easy to be like, ‘Alright, cool, just pop right back into the Hurt Syndicate/Business and kick it with the boys,’ which would be great and something I do want to do one day, but I do feel like this is an opportunity to expand my wings and show what I’m capable of on my own. When the time is right, maybe the band does get back together and we wreck shop again,” he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Konnan talked about Cedric Alexander not being a part of AEW's Hurt Syndicate

Many were shocked that, despite swirling rumors, the former 24/7 Champion didn't sign with AEW.

While speaking with Keeping it 100 OFFICIAL, wrestling veteran Konnan claimed that Tony Khan doesn't need to sign every ex-WWE star and reunite the individual with their previous allies.

"Bro, Tony does not have to sign everybody that used to be in WWE to re-form factions. I mean, he has his talent budgets already, which are exorbitantly high for doing shows in 3,000-seat arenas," he said.

It will be interesting to see if and when Cedric Alexander joins the Syndicate.

