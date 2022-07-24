5-time WWE champion set to return on AEW Dynamite for match against Chris Jericho's faction member

The much awaited former WWE star is finally returning to AEW next week.

An important chunk of the All Elite roster is currently out of action due to injuries. Major stars like CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Adam Cole have been absent from the scene, which has undeniably affected the quality of Tony Khan's ranks.

However, the ROH Death before Dishonor pay-per-view made a welcome announcement tonight. Bryan Danielson is apparently slated to return to action to face Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society next week.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW #AEWDynamite

-AEW Interim World Title MOX v RUSH

-Handicap Match: Tony Nese+Mark Sterling v Swerve

-AEW Women's World Title Thunder Rosa v ＠miyu_tjp

The American Dragon has been sidelined for a considerable amount of time due to his injury, preventing him from taking part in the Forbidden Door event, where he was replaced by Claudio Castagnoli.

With Danielson returning, the Blackpool Combat Club will be back at full strength next week. Fans are excited to see what's next for the former WWE star in the coming months.

Bryan Danielson was recently praised by a WWE Superstar

Given the American Dragon's skill and popularity, it is no wonder that he is appreciated by people, even by WWE stars.

Sami Zayn recently spoke on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin. When Austin bought Danielson's name, Sami simply confirmed that the AEW star was "the greatest talent of our generation."

Bryan Danielson is renowned in the pro-wrestling community for his technical expertise alongside his physical prowess. The formation of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW has further strengthened his position as he is now in the league with legendary veterans like William Regal and Jon Moxley.

While other major stars like CM Punk and Kenny Omega are still out of action, the American Dragon's return is expected to boost AEW's status next week. It remains to be seen how his fight with Daniel Garcia will progress, and what it will mean for the feud between JAS and BCC.

