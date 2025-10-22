  • home icon
5-time WWE champion shares a cryptic post hours before AEW Dynamite

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 22, 2025 18:56 GMT
This star is popular among the fans (Image credit: AEW's X account)

A former WWE champion sent a message just before AEW Dynamite. This star recently turned heel.

Samoa Joe has been one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling ever since he joined the promotion. It didn't take long for him to win the World Championship. After spending months out of the World Title picture, he finally got himself a shot at the title against Hangman Page at WrestleDream 2025. After a physical contest, it was Page who came out on top. Following the match, the former WWE star seemed to show respect towards his opponent before he attacked him along with Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata.

Now, Samoe Joe has taken to social media hours before Dynamite to send a cryptic message.

"Rarely will you find a more fierce, vicious, & determined debater than one who “Kinda Knows” what they are talking about…"

Check out his tweet here:

Tony Khan wants former WWE star Samoe Joe in AEW forever

Samoe Joe has been a key part of All Elite Wrestling ever since he joined the promotion. He has also found quite a bit of success in the promotion and has won several titles. It also looks like Tony Khan enjoys having him around.

During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover at Z100 New York, Tony Khan stated that he wishes the former WWE star would remain in All Elite Wrestling even after he retires.

"I am very, very proud to have Samoa Joe in AEW and I'm very optimistic that eventually, whenever Samoa Joe does decide to retire from the ring, I'm very hopeful and optimistic that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW and be a mentor to the wrestlers...; And my hope is that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW forever." He said. [H:T/WrestlePurists]

It will be interesting to see if Samoa Joe will get another title shot against Hangman Page.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Sunil Joseph
