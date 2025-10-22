5-time WWE champion shares a cryptic post hours before AEW Dynamite

A former WWE champion sent a message just before AEW Dynamite. This star recently turned heel.Samoa Joe has been one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling ever since he joined the promotion. It didn't take long for him to win the World Championship. After spending months out of the World Title picture, he finally got himself a shot at the title against Hangman Page at WrestleDream 2025. After a physical contest, it was Page who came out on top. Following the match, the former WWE star seemed to show respect towards his opponent before he attacked him along with Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata.Now, Samoe Joe has taken to social media hours before Dynamite to send a cryptic message.&quot;Rarely will you find a more fierce, vicious, &amp; determined debater than one who “Kinda Knows” what they are talking about…&quot;Check out his tweet here:Tony Khan wants former WWE star Samoe Joe in AEW foreverSamoe Joe has been a key part of All Elite Wrestling ever since he joined the promotion. He has also found quite a bit of success in the promotion and has won several titles. It also looks like Tony Khan enjoys having him around.During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover at Z100 New York, Tony Khan stated that he wishes the former WWE star would remain in All Elite Wrestling even after he retires. &quot;I am very, very proud to have Samoa Joe in AEW and I'm very optimistic that eventually, whenever Samoa Joe does decide to retire from the ring, I'm very hopeful and optimistic that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW and be a mentor to the wrestlers...; And my hope is that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW forever.&quot; He said. [H:T/WrestlePurists]It will be interesting to see if Samoa Joe will get another title shot against Hangman Page.