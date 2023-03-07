5-time WWE Champion "talks about flaccid p*nises a lot," admits Aubrey Edwards

Backstage stories from major promotions like AEW and WWE are always fascinating to listen to, as they give fans some insight into their favorite wrestlers' personal lives. An AEW referee recently revealed that Bryan Danielson talks a lot about a peculiar topic.

Bryan Danielson debuted for All Elite Wrestling months after his WWE contract expired. He showed up after the main event of All Out 2021 and has been a big part of Tony Khan's company ever since.

While speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Aubrey Edwards disclosed that the American Dragon talks a lot about flaccid p*nises.

"We're super professional, I would say we're not buddy-buddy close, but I love working with him. He's a real funny guy. He just has his jokes that he tries to drive home and tell everybody. He talks about flaccid p*nises a lot. It's hilarious, I love it. There are very few people that are that into wrestling. Dax Harwood is probably the other guy, but it's literally all Bryan thinks about, is wrestling. When you're working with him, he's thought about every little thing that he's doing." (H/T Fightful)

Aubrey Edwards praised former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has been known to be a great mentor backstage. Jade Cargill, in particular, has spoken about how the former WWE Champion has helped her since joining AEW.

Aubrey Edwards spoke about this and how she learned more about wrestling while working with him.

"He's also one of those guys that is really giving and when he's with an opponent, he's making sure that his opponent has all of their offense in. He's finding ways to really present the best possible match. Working with him is fantastic because I get a new understanding of wrestling psychology. I have an awesome match I can work, and I'm working with a guy who is literally my favorite wrestler when I started watching wrestling."

Bryan Danielson challenged MJF in the main event of AEW Revolution in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship. After scoring three falls each after an hour, the match headed into overtime. The Salt of the Earth eventually came out on top to retain the title in an instant classic.

