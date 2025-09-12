5-time WWE Champion will definitely wrestle again, believes veteran

A former WWE Champion hasn't wrestled on TV in a while. A veteran believes he will return to the ring again.Dave Meltzer is the latest to comment on Bryan Danielson's in-ring future. Bryan Danielson seemingly retired as a full-time competitor at WrestleDream 2024 after he lost the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his in-ring career. However, the American Dragon hasn't provided any clarity about this. He has not competed in a televised match for the company.Speaking on his Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that he believes Bryan Danielson will wrestle again at some point since he's openly talked about working Indie shows. The veteran journalist also stated that Danielson doesn't think that he could work at the level AEW requires of him&quot;I think that he's very comfortable with the idea that he's not going to wrestle again in a major way. I mean I believe he will wrestle again at some point...he's openly talked about the idea of doing indie shows because he said he can fool around and have fun and do indie shows. He said the style of wrestling in AEW is such that he doesn't think that he could go out there and work at that level, and he doesn't want to be the guy who lives on his rep, and also physically, his neck's not in good shape. He didn't have the surgery,&quot; said Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingInc.]Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer commented on AEW's change to the commentary teamThis week on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson transitioned into a full-time commentary role in the company. Since then, many fans and critics have given their thoughts on this transition.Speaking on the same edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the veteran journalist noted that Tony Schiavone is doing backstage interviews and is no longer part of the announcing team. However, Schiavone will be announcing on Collision&quot;Tony Schiavone was there, he's doing interviews, but no longer on the announcing team so that's the replacement. It's fresh, it's new, Tony Schiavone will still be announcing on Collision so it's not like he's going away from announcing.&quot; [H/T WrestlingInc.]It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will return to the AEW ring in the future.