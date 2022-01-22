5-time WWE World Champion confronts Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson showed up in AEW after a few weeks to confront Jon Moxley on Rampage. The former WWE Champion came face to face with the former Dean Ambrose after the latter's match against Ethan Page.

Jon Moxley's return was the biggest talking point on AEW Dynamite. The second-ever All Elite Wrestling World Champion returned after nearly three months and addressed the crowd.

All Ego Ethan Page eventually challenged him at Rampage, where Moxley emerged victorious.

Bryan Danielson, meanwhile, hadn't been seen since his brutal world championship match against Hangman Adam Page on the TBS debut episode of Dynamite.

The American Dragon came up short as the Anxious Millennial Cowboy came out on top with the Buckshot Lariat.

Moxley and Danielson are two of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Both men held the world titles in WWE, and a potential program between the two in Tony Khan's company will have fans salivating.

Their styles in WWE were restricted, but the freedom in AEW will allow fans to witness a special clash.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were set for a match at AEW Full Gear 2021

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were the odds-on favorites to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament from their sides in the bracket.

Bryan was already in the final, while Jon Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy for a spot in the final. Mox was the heavy favorite to advance and face Danielson in what would have been a blockbuster match at Full Gear.

However, since the Lunatic Fringe had to pull out of wrestling due to personal reasons, Miro replaced him and went on to face Bryan Danielson instead.

Following their confrontation on Rampage, it looks like we could be revisiting that story after three months.

The former Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan wrestled several matches back in 2013 in WWE.

Their televised matches on WWE Raw saw the American Dragon emerge victorious, while their only match on SmackDown resulted in a disqualification victory for the former Shield member.

