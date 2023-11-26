5-time WWE world champion's return officially announced

A certain multi-time WWE World Champion will be making his in-ring return after dealing with an injury over the past month. This will be part of AEW's Continental Classic Tournament. The former champion in question is Bryan Danielson.

Last month, The American Dragon sustained an injury. This was previously reported to be during his tag team match against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada. The real reason came from his match a few days before with Andrade El Idolo, as there was an inadvertent shot to his orbital bone.

Earlier tonight, it was revealed that on the next episode of Collision, Bryan Danielson would be making his in-ring return against Eddie Kingston as part of the Blue League of the tournament.

This will be Kingston's second match of the tournament, following a loss to Brody King earlier tonight.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Champion would be making a comeback after it was previously reported that he may be out for the rest of the year while recovering from his injury. It seems he still may be making the most of his last year wrestling full-time.

How do you feel about another comeback from injury by the former WWE icon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here