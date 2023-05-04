5-time WWE World Champion says he's better than Bret Hart

During a backstage promo from the Blackpool Combat Club on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson confidently declared that he is better than Bret Hart and every other wrestler in the world.

Bret Hart is often referred to as 'the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be'. Bryan Danielson claimed that a wrestler who referred to themselves in that manner lacked the foresight to realize that someone would eventually surpass him.

Bryan Danielson expressed that while he and his teammates are better than the legendary wrestler, they are aware that better wrestlers will emerge in the future. Unlike The Elite, who only prioritize their own success, the Blackpool Combat Club is dedicated to making AEW the top wrestling company and welcomes any talent that can contribute to that goal.

Danielson's declaration that he was better than the legendary Bret Hart was not the only statement The Blackpool Combat Club made tonight. Jon Moxley announced that he will face Kenny Omega in a steel cage match on the next episode of Dynamite. The BCC have made clear their goal to challenge the status quo in the wrestling world.

What are your thoughts on Bryan Danielson's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes