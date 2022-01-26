×
Create
Notifications

AEW star threatens John Silver with "legal action"

Silver is known as the &#039;&#039;Number 1&quot; member of the Dark Order faction.
Silver is known as the ''Number 1" member of the Dark Order faction.
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 26, 2022 12:33 AM IST
News

John Silver recently attacked TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill's manager, ''Smart'' Mark Sterling, during the main event of AEW Rampage. In response, Sterling has threatened to pursue "legal action" against Silver.

The attorney accompanied his client Cargill while the Dark Order member stood alongside Anna Jay for the match on Friday. After Sterling tried to interfere, Silver stepped in and dropped the champion's manager with a Brainbuster which put him down for the rest of the bout.

According to an update from Sterling, he claimed that he was okay but that the move had injured him.

Hello everyone, I just wanted to let you know that I’m ok after this vicious attack. The doc said I need to wear a brace for some time.The brain buster was surprising even for a thug like Silver. Thank you for the well wishes and respecting my privacy in this difficult time. twitter.com/AEW/status/148…

The attorney went on to state that he was exploring his legal options in response to the attack:

I am exploring my options as far as the best course of legal action. The important thing to remember though, is that Jade Cargill is still the @TBSNetwork Champion and the #JadeBrand killed it in the first main event! @AEW @AEW

This is an intriguing storyline and it will be interesting to see how the feud between Silver and Sterling develops.

John Silver has wrestled Mark Sterling in the past

#FeteForever is now our 3rd most-watched show ever!Stream the replay on @indiewrestling: iwtv.live/promotion/BEYO…- @realrubysoho v @fakekinkade- @SilverNumber1 @YTAlexReynolds v @MarkSterlingEsq @isThatVsK- @Kimber_Lee90 v @mashaslamovich- @_BlakeChristian v @ThePrizeCityOG https://t.co/m4urQt7DMy

If the storyline is booked correctly then the feud between Silver and Sterling could lead to an interesting angle. The two AEW stars recently stepped into the ring against one another outside the company.

On December 5th 2021, Sterling alongside Indie wrestler V.S.K. faced Alex Reynolds and Silver on Beyond Wrestling's FETE Forever show. The Dark Order defeated "Smart" Mark and V.S.K. in the tag team match. AEW star Ruby Soho also wrestled for the promotion on the same night against Alex Shelley.

Sterling is a trained wrestler but will likely threaten legal action like he's done in the past. Threatening wrestlers instead of squaring up with them is more akin to his persona. Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW to see if John Silver ends up paying the price for his actions.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

What are your thoughts on the storyline between Sterling and Silver? Sound off below!

2 legends weighed in on the Danielson and Moxley interaction right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Are you excited by the feud between Silver and Sterling?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी