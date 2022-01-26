AEW star threatens John Silver with "legal action"

John Silver recently attacked TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill's manager, ''Smart'' Mark Sterling, during the main event of AEW Rampage. In response, Sterling has threatened to pursue "legal action" against Silver.

The attorney accompanied his client Cargill while the Dark Order member stood alongside Anna Jay for the match on Friday. After Sterling tried to interfere, Silver stepped in and dropped the champion's manager with a Brainbuster which put him down for the rest of the bout.

According to an update from Sterling, he claimed that he was okay but that the move had injured him.

The attorney went on to state that he was exploring his legal options in response to the attack:

This is an intriguing storyline and it will be interesting to see how the feud between Silver and Sterling develops.

John Silver has wrestled Mark Sterling in the past

If the storyline is booked correctly then the feud between Silver and Sterling could lead to an interesting angle. The two AEW stars recently stepped into the ring against one another outside the company.

On December 5th 2021, Sterling alongside Indie wrestler V.S.K. faced Alex Reynolds and Silver on Beyond Wrestling's FETE Forever show. The Dark Order defeated "Smart" Mark and V.S.K. in the tag team match. AEW star Ruby Soho also wrestled for the promotion on the same night against Alex Shelley.

Sterling is a trained wrestler but will likely threaten legal action like he's done in the past. Threatening wrestlers instead of squaring up with them is more akin to his persona. Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW to see if John Silver ends up paying the price for his actions.

