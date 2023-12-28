50-year-old legend makes unexpected AEW in-ring debut, uses his WWE theme song

A former WWE Tag Team Champion and legend surprised fans by making his in-ring debut in a dark match during the AEW Dynamite taping this week. He entered the arena using his classic theme song from the Stamford-based promotion.

The 50-year-old legend in question is Scotty 2 Hotty. Since the inception of AEW in 2019, Tony Khan has welcomed several wrestling veterans, especially WWE Hall of Famers and legends, with open arms. Legends like Sting, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Jeff Jerret, and Ric Flair have found their place on the All Elite roster.

Meanwhile, another WWE legend, Scotty 2 Hotty, has made his AEW in-ring debut in a dark match during the Dynamite tapings this week under the name "Scott Taylor." He has been working as a backstage producer for Tony Khan's promotion for several months.

Scott Taylor (aka Scott Garland) made his way to the ring with the classic theme song he used in the popular faction, "Too Cool" in the Attitude Era. Scott teamed up with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn to defeat The Gunns, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard in an eight-man tag team match.

WWE legend opens up on his role with AEW

As mentioned earlier, WWE legend Scott Garland (fka Scotty 2 Hotty) has been a backstage producer for AEW for months. Speaking to Wrestling With Johners recently, Scott elaborated on his role in Tony Khan's promotion:

"I don’t think it’s a huge secret, I’ve been working for AEW as a producer behind the scenes. As a coach and producer there. And I have the opportunity to do more with them on a regular basis. So it looks like probably at the beginning of the year, I’ll be going pretty hard with them. If everything works out the way I hope it does." [H/T f4wonline]

Meanwhile, Scott continues to sharpen the younger talent with his valuable guidance in AEW, and only time will tell whether fans will see him on TV as well.