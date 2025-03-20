  • home icon
500 career matches at 20 years old! AEW has uncovered a wrestling phenom

By Monika Thapa
Modified Mar 20, 2025 14:05 GMT
Young star completes 500 career matches on Dynamite [Source: AEW on X and star
AEW has some of the top stars in the industry. [Image credits: AEW and the star's X]

A 20-year-old AEW star recently completed a major milestone. Billie Starkz wrestled her 500th match on AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite this week.

The inaugural Ring of Honor Women's World Television Champion started training at the young age of 13 and entered the wrestling world through independent circuits when she was just 18. She joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and has been with Tony Khan's promotions since then. She also briefly wrestled for Major League Wrestling in 2023.

A few weeks ago, Billie Starkz accidentally interrupted Mercedes Mone's backstage promo when the latter was feuding with Momo Watanabe. The CEO insulted her for the interruption. The young star had a chance for payback this week against the person who insulted her, but, sadly, The Belt Collector was victorious in the end.

also-read-trending Trending

Billie Starkz's bout at AEW Dynamite marked the completion of 500 matches in her wrestling career. She is just 20 years old, making this achievement even more impressive. It shows her dedication and passion for professional Wrestling.

According to Cagematch, she has wrestled in six matches so far this year. She wrestled the most in 2022, which was 133 matches.

The Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz match on AEW Dynamite had a scary botch

Though Billie Starks couldn't defeat Mercedes Mone on Dynamite this week, she put up one heck of a fight against the TBS Champion. At one point, she had her opponent on her back and dropped the erstwhile Sasha Banks on her head.

It was an awkward spot and resulted in a scary botch. Four belts Mone looked completely knocked out from the blow to the head but still managed to put her leg on the rope to break the pinfall. Mone then quickly rolled over and locked Starkz in her signature submission hold to beat her and retain the TBS Championship.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
