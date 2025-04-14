502+ days inactive AEW star comments on possibility of facing Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41

An AEW star made a huge claim about facing WWE veteran Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. The 34-year-old Danhausen has proven to be one of the most charismatic talents on the roster. He has not wrestled in the company since the November 29, 2023, episode of Rampage, when he competed in an eight-man tag team match.

The Apex Predator had been engaged in a rivalry with Kevin Owens for several months. After brutal attacks on each other, they were set to settle their scores at WrestleMania. However, due to the former Universal Champion's neck issues, he was pulled from the match, leaving Orton without an opponent. In the latest edition of SmackDown, The Viper demanded that Nick Aldis find him a new rival.

Fans have been joking about possible opponents for Randy Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Recently, a fan edited a fictional character, Quan Chi, to be the Legend Killer's opponent. In response to this possibility, Danhausen stated that he might never face Randy at WrestleMania because he's too tall.

"I’m not fighting him he’s too tall and I can’t," he wrote.

The Very Nice, very Evil star's last AEW appearance took place during the Zero-Hour pre-show of Worlds End 2023, in a Battle Royal for a shot at the TNT Title.

Shelton Benjamin believes an AEW star has similarities with Randy Orton

Kyle Fletcher has been compared to The Viper for the past several months. His changed looks are similar to The Legend Killer's.

While speaking on Huge Pop Radio, The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin said that he finds Orton's vibes similar to Kyle's and that the promotion should be built around The ProtoStar.

"I get Randy Orton vibes from Kyle Fletcher. I think he has that kind of potential, and my match with him only solidified that. So he’s number one on my list. This is a guy you wanna build your company around!" he wrote.

It remains to be seen who will be Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41.

