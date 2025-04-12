AEW must build the company around the next Randy Orton, says Hurt Syndicate member

AEW star Shelton Benjamin recently compared a top star to Randy Orton. Kyle Fletcher made his All Elite Wrestling debut alongside his former Aussie Open partner, Mark Davis, in June 2022. In May 2023, Tony Khan signed him to the Jacksonville-based company. He is currently a member of The Don Callis Family.
In a recent appearance on Huge Pop Radio, The Hurt Syndicate's member, Shelton Benjamin, was asked to name a fellow wrestler he would love to battle frequently inside the squared circle. He named Kyle Fletcher, claiming that the Australian pro wrestler gave ‘Randy Orton vibes’ to him.
The Gold Standard further claimed that Tony Khan should build his company around Fletcher.
He said, "Number one, Kyle Fletcher [is who I’d like to spend one-on-one time with because I see it in him]. When I look at Kyle Fletcher, his work, his attitude, and even how in the last few weeks… he’s kind of bulked up a little. He doesn’t look like a kid from two years ago."
The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion added:
"I get Randy Orton vibes from Kyle Fletcher. I think he has that kind of potential, and my match with him only solidified that. So he’s number one on my list. This is a guy you wanna build your company around!" [H/T: POST Wrestling]
Shelton Benjamin reveals the length of his current AEW contract
During the same interaction, Shelton Benjamin was also asked about the length of his current contract with Tony Khan's company. He replied that his contract length was three years. This means he'll be under contract till late 2027.
''Uhhh, three years," the former WWE star replied.
The Gold Standard arrived in AEW last October and reunited with MVP to revive the erstwhile Hurt Business. Bobby Lashley joined the group shortly after. Benjamin and The All Mighty are the current World Tag Team Champions.