Shelton Benjamin reveals until when he's under contract with AEW

AEW Dynasty saw Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley retain the World Tag Team Championship for the third time. The tag team appears to be one of the most dominant All Elite duos in some time, with fan chatter about potential singles runs for both men. Benjamin has fueled the talk with an AEW contract status update.

The Gold Standard signed his WWE developmental contract in January 2000, and was released the first time in April 2010. He returned in August 2017, and remained there until September 2023. Benjamin had over a dozen championship reigns throughout his 16-and-a-half years with WWE. He debuted for Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling last October, and eventually reunited The Hurt Syndicate with MVP and Bobby Lashley. They are 80 days into their first reign as World Tag Team Champions.

Benjamin will be under contract to Tony Khan until late 2027. This means a potential WWE return for the three-time Intercontinental Champion could come at the 41st annual Royal Rumble or the 44th annual WrestleMania, both in 2028. While speaking to Jimmy Korderas and Donnie DaSilva on Huge Pop, Benjamin was asked how long he's signed to AEW for.

"Uhhh, three years," Shelton Benjamin replied.

Benjamin is 5-4 in AEW singles competition. After the win over Lio Rush, he defeated Sammy Guevara, lost to Swerve Strickland, then beat Komander. Shelton's last five one-on-one bouts were in the Continental Classic: wins over Mark Briscoe and The Beast Mortos; losses to Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and Kazuchika Okada.

Mercedes Moné set for AEW Dynamite hometown match

All Elite Wrestling will present its inaugural Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite on April 16, and the BreakThru Collision on April 17. Both shows will air live from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA.

Mercedes Moné calls Boston her adopted home, and that's where she debuted for AEW on the Big Business Dynamite last year. The TBS Champion is set for next week's Dynamite in the second round of The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in the long-awaited Athena match or Harley Cameron rematch. Tonight's Collision will feature opening round matches: Athena vs. Cameron, Billie Starkz vs. Jamie Hayter.

The CEO defeated Julia Hart in an opening round match at Dynasty. In addition to Mercedes vs. Cameron or Athena, Dynamite will also feature Kris Statlander vs. Starkz or Hayter. Statlander advanced with a Dynamite win over Thunder Rosa.

