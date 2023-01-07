52-year-old veteran hopes CM Punk has "FU money" amid his ongoing standoff with AEW (Exclusive)

Former AEW personality Dan Lambert recently shared his honest thoughts on CM Punk amid his ongoing controversy with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Voice of the Voiceless has not been on AEW programming since the All Out Pay-Per-View last year. He is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines due to injury, and, moreover, his future with All Elite Wrestling is uncertain if reports are to be believed.

While speaking during his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lambert shared his views on multi-time world champion CM Punk.

"Okay, CM Punk's a little bit of a difficult puzzle to analyze. Strong in the ring, strong on the mic. I can only hope that guy has FU money because he really likes to say FU to a lot of people," said Lambert. [3:52-4:05]

When asked how Dan Lambert would manage Punk, the 52-year-old veteran said that he would suggest The Straight Edge Superstar to focus more on his in-ring stuff. Lambert added that CM Punk has found success with many different promotions and has been a top star everywhere he has competed.

However, Lambert feels that the former AEW World Champion sometimes takes his "eye off the ball":

"I just think sometimes he might take his eye off the ball though because he can't help himself from letting people know his real thoughts every single second of every minute of every day," added Lambert. [4:45-4:54]

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Dan Lambert respects AEW star CM Punk for his stint in the UFC

During the same exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lambert said that Punk's time in the UFC was "pretty cool," especially after his years in the pro wrestling industry.

The American Top Team leader also seemed impressed at CM Punk for stepping inside the Octagon.

"I think that was pretty cool. You take a guy that was Punk's age, beat up over the years of wrestling, because nobody can deny the toll physically that professional wrestling takes on somebody's body. It's actually even far greater than it is in the sport of MMA. So, for him to take on a new challenge in a new sport at that advanced age considering, he probably wasn't in his peak, physical performance days. It's pretty impressive that he would go step into the cage and fight high level guys at that point," said Lambert.

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite



ALL CM PUNK FANS PLEASE RISE, WE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS According to WON, CM Punk is pushing that he wants to come back and do business.ALL CM PUNK FANS PLEASE RISE, WE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS According to WON, CM Punk is pushing that he wants to come back and do business.ALL CM PUNK FANS PLEASE RISE, WE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS 🙏 https://t.co/RKTiNkHKUa

While The Second City Saint's days in the UFC are most likely behind him, it will be interesting to see whether he manages to sort out his differences with AEW and make a blockbuster return this year.

Do you think Punk should return to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Poll : 0 votes