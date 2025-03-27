52-year-old veteran officially signs a new deal with AEW

A veteran's contract with AEW was expiring. Luckily, he has signed a new deal with the promotion.

Bobby Cruise made a name for himself in Ring of Honor where he has been the main announcer since 2003. He has remained with the promotion through thick and thin. When Tony Khan acquired the company in 2022, he was retained as the ring announcer. Additionally, he also took on ring announcing duties for All Elite Wrestling and has been a regular feature on Collision since its launch.

Bobby Cruise recently took to social media to announce that his AEW/ROH contract was expiring this weekend. However, he has already signed a new deal with the company this week:

"My AEW/ROH contract expires on Sunday. Oh, good thing I signed a new one this week."

Swerve Strickland also recently confirmed that he has signed with AEW until 2029

Swerve Strickland was one of the former WWE stars to join All Elite Wrestling over the years. Since arriving at the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has had tremendous success. Swerve quickly captured the World Tag Team Championships. He even established himself as the top guy in the promotion when he won the World Championship. Hence, it should come as no surprise that he plans to make Tony Khan's promotion his house for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Swerve confirmed that he has signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion until 2029, stating that there is no other place he would rather work. He also noted that he faces frustrations in the company, but he works through them better than he did with his previous employers:

“Yup (I’m signed to AEW until 2029). There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that sh*t.’ Nah, I mean that sh*t from the bottom of my heart. There’s no other place I’d rather be. Do I have bad days as opposed to good days? Of course. This is a job. I have frustrations here and there. But, I work through those frustrations better here than I did in other places and anywhere else in the world.” [H/T: Sescoops]

Swerve Strickland will challenge Jon Moxley for the World Championship at Dynasty 2025.

