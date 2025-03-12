Former WWE star confirms he is signed with AEW until 2029: "There's no other place I'd rather be"

Many former WWE talents have jumped ship to AEW in the past few years and admired the change in their careers that Tony Khan's promotion provided. Former World Champion Swerve Strickland is one of them, as he confirms he's All Elite until 2029.

Swerve Strickland seemed to have had a promising run ahead of himself on WWE's main roster after being NXT North American Champion in the black and silver brand. However, he was released by the company a couple of weeks after his main roster call-up. This resulted in Swerve's signing with All Elite Wrestling, and the star is already a former AEW World Champion.

Speaking on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Swerve Strickland confirmed he's signed to All Elite Wrestling until 2029. He addressed the frustrations he sometimes faces in the company but handles them better in the Jacksonville-based promotion than in his former workplaces.

“Yup (I’m signed to AEW until 2029). There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that sh*t.’ Nah, I mean that sh*t from the bottom of my heart. There’s no other place I’d rather be. Do I have bad days as opposed to good days? Of course. This is a job. I have frustrations here and there. But, I work through those frustrations better here than I did in other places and anywhere else in the world.” [H/T: Sescoops]

Swerve Strickland has a shot at the AEW World Championship

At AEW Revolution PPV event, Swerve Strickland went to war with his rival, Ricochet. Both stars put on a stellar match, proving why they deserve a World Title opportunity in the future. However, Swerve defeated Ricochet to become the number-one contender for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

The upcoming edition of Dynamite will tell how Swerve Strickland plans to challenge Jon Moxley for the World Title. This could be the toughest star Moxley will face in his current run.

We will have to wait and see if Swerve Strickland defeats Jon Moxley for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

