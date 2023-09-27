52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer isn't planning to retire anytime soon

WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend addressed the question of his potential retirement, as he is still an active competitor in his 50s, and he has an interesting perspective on the same.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question is none other than Rob Van Dam (RVD). RVD has had a legendary wrestling career throughout his run in ECW, WWE, and so on. Interestingly, he recently competed on AEW TV while being in his 50s.

The 52-year-old ECW legend loves wrestling but fans might be wondering when Mr. Monday Night will finally hang up his boots. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insights, here is what RVD replied when asked the same question:

"Not really. I mean, sometimes the thought goes through my head if I’m having a bad travel day for instance. ‘I’m done! I hate this! I just want to be home. Traveling sucks!’ I’ll have those moments inside my head but they usually don’t last that long."

He further added:

"I used to think I was going to retire, that was several years ago and [I thought] I was probably close to hanging the boots up. But now I don’t really think I will. I think I’ll be like Dory Funk Jr. [I may] quit taking bookings but I don’t think I’m going to make a big deal out of being retired because the credibility of wrestlers retiring is so blown anyway you know? So I don’t [think I will announce a retirement.]" [H/T Ringside News]

Check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer RVD recalls a failed idea of the retirement tour

Rob Van Dam also recollected how he and his long-time friend and ECW legend, Sabu had the idea of having a retirement tour. The former WWE Champion was going to wrestle for every promotion alongside Sabu, but it did not work due to Sabu retiring early.

"Sabu used to say it’d be cool if we did a retirement tour and what if we went around the world and wrestled for all the companies that we’ve wrestled for. But the timing of that didn’t work out too well because he finished up before me [Sabu hasn’t competed since a GCW Event in October 2020.]” [H/T Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, RVD's last televised match was recently on AEW Collision, when he teamed with the FTW champion, Hook to defeat Jake Hager's team in a tag team contest. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what's next for the Hall of Famer.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.