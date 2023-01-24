53-year-old veteran says major AEW star's in-ring work "doesn't matter" in Tony Khan's promotion (Exclusive)

One thing that Tony Khan has prided himself on as the AEW president is to try and make sure that All Elite Wrestling is the go-to place for fans if they want top-quality wrestling. But one wrestling veteran feels that the company's top star's in-ring work doesn't even matter.

The star in question is none other than the AEW World Champion MJF, who, despite being seen as one of the best wrestlers in the world, doesn't compete regularly.

The last time Maxwell Jacob Friedman wrestled was at the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite against Ricky Starks, but has yet to even have a match in 2023.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Ricky Starks ready to throw down vs. MJF in a Winner Takes All Match at "I have to put up or shut up...I'm going to do what Ricky Starks does best and that's put on a show."Ricky Starks ready to throw down vs. MJF in a Winner Takes All Match at #WinterIsComing "I have to put up or shut up...I'm going to do what Ricky Starks does best and that's put on a show."Ricky Starks ready to throw down vs. MJF in a Winner Takes All Match at #WinterIsComing 🍿 https://t.co/OC13E6V5F7

But does this even matter? Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Dan Lambert doesn't seem to think so, as MJF is able to suck the audience into whatever he does.

“I’ll give him a four in the ring [out of five], and you know what he could be a three, he could be a five ring I don’t even know because he gets you so into everything that’s going on it almost doesn’t matter. It just doesn’t matter he’s that good and that smooth at working you, whether you’re a fan, whether you’re a performer, whether you’re just a casual, the guy just grabs you and sucks you in and you hate his guts. I’m a bad guy and I hate his guts.” [3:50-4:23]

You can watch the full clip with Bill Apter and Dan Lambert right here:

Tony Khan will be hoping for more of the best wrestling in the world this week on AEW Dynamite

While entertaining the fans has always been the main goal for a wrestling company, it's the in-ring work that matters most to Tony Khan and AEW. This week on AEW Dynamite, the president of the company will be hoping for even more greatness from his roster.

Darby Allin will once against defend his TNT Championship this week, this time against Buddy Matthews, who is looking to gain a measure of revenge from Darby following the House of Black's feud with him and Sting.

Elsewhere, Bryan Danielson will continue his quest to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage, while Junglehook will team up once again to take on Ethan Page and Matt Hardy.

Chris Jericho will be back in action as he teams up with Sammy Guevara to take on Ricky Starks and Action Andretti, and after her shocking actions last week, Toni Storm will face Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Ruby Soho in a triple threat match.

Will you be watching Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit WrestleBinge and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes