54-year-old AEW star is not ready to retire; admits he is not on Sting's level but is still a legend in wrestling

Sting's retirement match in AEW has got several wrestlers talking - both veterans and active roster members. One legendary wrestler, who's currently signed up with the Jacksonville-based company, opened up about The Vigilante's position in the world of wrestling while speaking about his own standing in the business.

That wrestler is Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust in WWE). In a conversation with Denise Salcedo, he compared his time in wrestling with Sting's.

"The youth movement is really very cool. I love that they are getting the opportunity to shine because they deserve it. It's about them, it's not about me anymore. But like I said, I am not ready to relinquish that title and pass it on yet. By no means do I think I am any level of Sting or anybody like that, but I am a legend in the business and its taken me quite a lot of years to realize that and to be confident in saying that because I'm humble." Dustin said. [From 12:50 to 13:48]

Dustin Rhodes has never faced Sting in AEW

As Sting's retirement comes nearer, the spotlight moves on some of the wrestlers who have never had a feud or match with Sting. The Icon might face The Young Bucks in his retirement match at Revolution 2024.

Interestingly, Dustin Rhodes is one of the names who never had the opportunity to face Sting in AEW. The Natural has always been seen as one of the most underrated wrestlers throughout his career.

His Goldust character in WWE got him over with the fans. Dustin was also an anchor for his younger brother Cody Rhodes during his initial run in WWE. The two even teamed up for a brief period in the Stamford-based promotion when Cody became Stardust.

