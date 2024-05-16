54-year-old legend suffers defeat in AEW Dynamite return after two years

A 54-year-old legend suffered a major loss on AEW Dynamite following his return to the program after two years. The star in question is Christopher Daniels.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson confronted Daniels, their longtime friend and colleague, after the revelation of their Anarchy in the Arena opponents for Double or Nothing 2024 on Dynamite last week. The Fallen Angel, however, stood up for himself and called out the Bucks for their disrespect.

Later on Collision, challenged the EVPs to face him and Matt Sydal in a tag team match on the May 15, 2024 episode of Dynamite. This would be Daniels' first match on Dynamite since his singles bout against Bryan Danielson on March 2, 2022.

Sydal and Daniels faced The Young Bucks in a World Tag Team Title Eliminator bout in Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Commentary recounted the 54-year-old former ROH World Champion's history with the Jackson brothers, alluding to the latter breaking up SCU after defeating Daniels and Frankie Kazarian in a stipulation tag team match for the World Tag Titles in 2021.

The challengers put on a strong performance, with Daniels managing to hit a number of signature maneuvers on the Bucks. The former Bullet Club members, however, succeeded in isolating Daniels, delivering a TK Driver on AEW's Head of Talent Relations to pick up the win.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry succeed in defeating Team AEW at Double or Nothing 2024.

Thoughts on The Young Bucks defeating Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal? Hit the discuss button and sound off!