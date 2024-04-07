54-year-old WWE legend challenges AEW World Champion Samoa Joe to a first-time-ever match

A former WWE veteran posed a challenge to the current AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe for Dynamite next Wednesday in a passionate promo on the most recent episode of Collision.

On this week's AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes made a surprising backstage appearance to cut a heartfelt promo. It was his first appearance on the Saturday show after January 13, where he defeated Willie Mack. In his promo, Dustin talked about his father, Dusty Rhodes' first-ever World Heavyweight Championship win.

The 54-year-old star also disclosed that it has been his dream to win a World Heavyweight title throughout his decades-long career, but he never actually achieved his dream. Therefore, he expressed the desire to become the AEW World Champion by challenging Samoa Joe for the title next week on Dynamite.

While Dustin Rhodes has challenged Samoa Joe with a convincing promo, fans have yet to hear from the AEW World Champion himself.

Well, if Joe accepts, it is expected to be a great match, as Dustin has promised to give it all to win his first-ever world title. It remains to be seen if Joe accepts.

