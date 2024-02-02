55-year-old legend reacts as dream match against real-life Bloodline member announced; he last wrestled for AEW

A Japanese wrestling legend, who recently wrestled on AEW TV, is set to square off against a real-life member of the Anoa'i family, and the legend has a message for fans ahead of the message.

The 55-year-old legend in question is the Japanese wrestling veteran Yuji Nagata. Nagata recently made his appearance on AEW TV, where he wrestled a match against Bryan Danielson on Collision. He also wrestled Jon Moxley in his last TV appearance. Meanwhile, Nagata is set to wrestle on MLW wrestling promotion.

Moreover, Nagata's opponent in the upcoming MLW Super Fight event is none other than the free agent Jacob Fatu. Jacob belongs to the Samoan bloodline in real life. He is a real-life brother of the Usos and Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. Jacob has been sweating it out on the independent wrestling scene for years now and is now expected to sign with a major promotion anytime soon.

Ahead of the major match at the MLW event in Philadelphia, Yuji Nagata sent a message to the fans. Taking to X/Twitter, he stated that he would do his best.

"Good morning. I'm going to the United States again today. This time I decided to go with Mr. Kojima. I feel safe as long as I have Mr. Kojima, who I can rely on. I don't have many experiences like this, so I'll do my best today as well, even though I'm the oldest at 55 years old, Yuji Nagata."

Rikishi recently put over the real-life Bloodline member

WWE legend Rikishi is a part of the Anoa'i family along with his kids, The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Rikishi recently introduced everyone to another member of the Samoan Dynasty, Jacob Fatu. The Hall of Famer asked fans whether WWE or AEW would sign the free agent, citing his performance.

Only time will tell if Jacob Fatu will become the next member of The Bloodline faction in WWE or will create his own path and sign with AEW instead.

